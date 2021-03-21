UND To Face American International In NCAA Regionals

The regional tournament will be the first ever meeting between the two programs

FARGO, ND (KVRR) – The Men’s Hockey Regionals are set. UND will be up against American International of the A.C.H. after the Yellowjackets took down Canisius College to win the American Hockey Championship tournament. They head in at (15-3) overall and will face North Dakota for the first time ever in one of four regionals across the country.

They play late on Friday and will take on the winner of Minnesota Duluth and Michigan in the region title game the next day at 6:30. Winner of that heads to the Frozen Four in Pittsburgh.