Crews working on knocking down fire at Mid America Steel building

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Fire crews are working on knocking down a two alarm blaze at the Mid America Steel building in Downtown Fargo.

The call came in at 7:10 Monday night. The fire is on the second floor of the vacant building.

Second Street North is closed from Main Avenue to First Avenue North. NP Avenue is closed from Third Street North to Moorhead.

Crews are trying to detain the fire to one area, mop it up and put out what’s left of it.

“There was a little bit of a water supply issue that’s kind of hampered some of the operations because some of the private hydrants that are inside this facility back when it was originally operating they were not… The hydrant’s not working,” Fargo Fire Marshal Ryan Erickson said.

Moorhead crews were called in to assist and the Salvation Army and Red Cross are helping as well. Xcel Energy has been called to shut down power to the building

Officials say no firefighters have gotten hurt and they are investigating if anyone was inside the building before flames broke out.

