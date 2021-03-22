For first time in nearly a year, Minnesota has no virus deaths

MINNEAPOLIS – Minnesota health officials reported no new deaths due to COVID-19 on Monday for the first time in nearly a year.

The Minnesota Department of Health also reported more than 1,100 new cases, putting the state at more than 506,000 cases and nearly 6,800 deaths since the start of the pandemic a year ago.

Despite the good news on deaths, health officials have said they’re worried in recent weeks by the spread of coronavirus variants in different parts of Minnesota.

More than 2.2 million Minnesotans have received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine and more than 850,000 have been fully inoculated as of Saturday.