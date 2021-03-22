Moorhead Police investigating shooting death of six-year-old boy

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Moorhead Police and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are investigating the shooting death of a six-year-old boy.

Police say Sunday evening, several unsupervised children located a handgun inside an apartment in the 400 block of Sunrise Circle.

The immediate family has been notified, and the remaining juveniles who were present are safe. The gun was recovered inside the apartment, and the BCA has completed processing the scene.

Police say when the investigation is completed, reports will be sent to the Clay County Attorney’s Office to consider possible criminal charges.