Son accused of shooting father in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police continue to search for a Rochester teen accused of shooting his father.

The shooting happened Friday about 7:30 p.m. outside an apartment building where the two live.

Police say the 41-year-old father was arguing with his 18-year-old son about finances. The confrontation turned violent when the two went out into the parking lot. The son fired a handgun twice with one shot striking his father in the leg. The son then drove away.

The father was taken to Mayo Clinic’s St. Mary’s Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are recommending multiple felony charges, including second-degree assault and making terroristic threats.