Burgum, Cramer told there are no plans to move migrants to North Dakota

Detainees in CPB border facility (photo by Rep. Henry Cuellar)

FARGO (KVRR) – A spokesman for Gov. Doug Burgum says there are presently no plans to move migrants who cross the U.S.-Mexico border to northern states, including North Dakota.

According to emails reviewed by the Washington Post, U.S. Customs and Border Protection is overwhelmed and wants the Biden administration to transport migrants to states near the Canadian border for processing.

Burgum Communications Director Mike Nowatzki says according to the White House, there are no plans to transfer migrants from the Southwest border to the Northern or Coastal borders.

“The White House did respond to our inquiry, explaining that CBP continually evaluates possible contingency plans and adjusts its operations as circumstances dictate.”

Sen. Kevin Cramer says the Department of Homeland Security recently told him that transferring immigrants to North Dakota “won’t happen.”

“Putting illegal immigrants in North Dakota would endanger our communities and do nothing to fix the border crisis” Cramer said.

The Biden administration has tried for weeks to keep the public from seeing images like those that show immigrant children in U.S. custody at the border sleeping on mats under foil blankets, separated in groups by plastic partitions.

Officials have refused to call the detention of more than 15,000 children in U.S. custody, or the conditions they’re living under, a crisis.