“Love Your Local” Program Only Has $150,000 out of $400,000 Redeemed

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — West Fargo’s “Love Your Local” gift card program has only seen around $150,000 spent of $400,000 sent out.

West Fargo’s City Commission has decided to extend the program through April 30.

When the program ends, any unused funds on the gift cards will no longer be available.

Each household was sent a $25 gift card last month to be used at West Fargo businesses to provide relief.

All funding comes from the COVID-19 CARES Act.