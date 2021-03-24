Social Distancing: Barstool’s Best College Bar

Grand Forks' Joe Blacks Is Hoping To Reach Final 4 In College Bar Competition

Remember when you’d go out without giving it a second thought? Maybe your bar-hopping days are behind you, either because you’re not 21 anymore, or because of COVID, but you can still help celebrate that youthful spirit and put a bar in our region on the pantheon of best bars in the country.

Barstool is holding its annual vote for the best college bar in the country. Grand Forks’ Joe Black’s is in the Elite 8 this year.

All you gotta do to vote is tweet the hashtag #BestBarJoeBlacks.

Voting for this round ends Thursday at 2 p.m Central time.

Joe Black’s made the final four two years ago.

They’re the two-seed in their region this year, going up against Riley’s in Chico, California. That’s one of the most notorious college towns in the country.

We’ll see if Joe Blacks can pull off the upset.

Barstool is also selling merch for the tournament. They say proceeds will be split evenly between the 32 bars that were in the bracket, a way to help out businesses that had a rough last year.

Do you think it’s the best college bar in the country? Which establishment are you looking forward to heading back to once the pandemic is over? Let me know on Facebook and Twitter.