Ten Regional Pizza Hut Locations Have A New Operator

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Ten Pizza Hut locations in North Dakota and Minnesota have a new operator.

Flynn Restaurant Group, the largest franchise operator in America, is acquiring nearly 1,000 Pizza Hut locations across the country along with nearly 200 Wendy’s locations.

The acquisition from NPC International includes two Pizza Huts in Fargo and one each in West Fargo, Grand Forks, Moorhead and Detroit Lakes.

No local Wendy’s were involved in the sale and the sale price was not disclosed.

Flynn will nearly double its restaurant count and have more than 2,300 sites in 44 states with projected sales of $3.5 billion.