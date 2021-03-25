Minnesota To Expand Vaccine Eligibility To Those 16 And Older

ST. PAUL, Minn. — All Minnesotans 16 and older will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccination starting Tuesday.

The federal government has promised an increased supply of vaccine to the state by April.

A spokesman for Gov. Tim Walz says he will release more details Friday when he addresses Minnesotans live at 11:30 a.m.

This week Minnesota was ranked number one in the country for the percentage of vaccine doses administered to Minnesotans.

The state has vaccinated 80% of seniors and at least two-thirds of the state’s school and child care personnel.

Minnesota has 16 more deaths from COVID-19 Thursday including one in our viewing area: a person in their 70s in Lake of the Woods County.

The daily count of new cases jumps higher for a second day with more than 1,800.

The state reported around 1,300 new cases on Wednesday.