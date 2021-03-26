Drought worsens in eastern North Dakota, northwestern Minnesota

FARGO (KVRR) – During the time of year when many residents are accustomed to preparing for a spring flood, drought conditions continue to worsen across the Red River Valley.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, most of eastern North Dakota and Northwestern Minnesota are in a moderate drought, with some areas in the region in a severe drought.

Extreme drought is creeping across north-central North Dakota, into the far northeast part of that state.

The National Weather Service says abnormally dry to moderate drought conditions, which developed last summer and fall, have persisted throughout an abnormally dry winter season, and are beginning to intensify.

Forecasters say much of east-central and northeast North Dakota and far northwest Minnesota have received scant rainfall or snowfall over the past 30 days.