Dropped Hammer On Spilled Gas Ignites Shop Fire In Carlos, MN

CARLOS, Minn. (KVRR) — A dropped hammer ignites some gas on the floor starting a fire at Skips Delux Auto Parts in Carlos, Minnesota.

Fire crews were called out Saturday afternoon and arrived to a large amount of smoke coming from the building.

They learned that an Alexandria man and his 13-year-old son were inside at the time and had the fire mostly contained.

They were checked for smoke inhalation and released at the scene.

Some miscellaneous small items burned and there was damage to the garage doors and the side of the building in addition to smoke damage.