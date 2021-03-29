UND football game canceled this weekend, practice put on pause

The game can not be rescheduled as UND and Missouri State do not share an open weekend on either April 10 or April 17.

GRAND FORKS, ND — The North Dakota – Missouri State football game on Saturday, April 3 has been cancelled.

The Missouri Valley Football Conference made the decision due to positive COVID-19 test results and subsequent contact tracing in UND’s Tier 1 personnel.

The includes student-athletes, coaches, managers and staff.

Head Coach Bubba Schweigert confirmed that there are multiple positive tests with in the program.

North Dakota is also pausing all football practices this week.

The UND v. Missouri State game cannot be rescheduled because they don’t share an open weekend.

Schweigert said the team is still committed to playing when it is safe to do so.

The UND v. Missouri State game cannot be rescheduled because they don’t share an open weekend.

The Missouri Valley Football Conference postponed last Saturday’s North Dakota-Youngstown State football game due to a positive COVID-19 test and contact tracing in UND’s Tier 1 personnel, which consists of student-athletes, coaches, managers and staff.

The game was rescheduled for Saturday, April 17, and will be played in Youngstown, Ohio. If that game happens, it’ll be over a month since the Fighting Hawks have played a game.