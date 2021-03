Fire emergency & burn ban declared in Cass County

FARGO (KVRR) – Due to unusually dry conditions, a burn ban is in effect in Cass County.

The Cass County Commission declared a fire emergency and approved the burn ban Tuesday. It will remain in effect until April 6.

The ban includes garbage/pit fires, the burning of farmland, cropland and ditches and the use of fire to demolish structures.

Residential campfires are exempt.

Violators face up to 30 days in jail and a $1,500 fine.