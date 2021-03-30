Grand Forks International was nation’s busiest airport in early March

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) – The University of North Dakota says during four days in March, Grand Forks International Airport was the busiest airport in the nation.

The airport’s combination of passenger flights and UND flight training traffic topped all airports in takeoffs and landings in the U.S. on March 1-3 and again on March 8.

UND says the Grand Forks control tower relayed as many as 2,000 takeoffs and landings in a given day.

Grand Forks International Airport is typically one of the top 25 busiest airports in the nation nearly every year.