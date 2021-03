Maple syrup boiler fire destroys Otter Tail County home

VERGAS, Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) – A home was destroyed by fire near Vergas, Minn. Monday.

The fire at 50771 East Lake Seven Rd. was reported shortly after 5 p.m.

The investigation determined the fire started from a maple syrup boiler in the driveway that spread to the house. There were no injuries.

The Vergas Fire Dept, was assisted by fire departments from Perham and Detroit Lakes.