F-M Ambulance Mourns Loss of Medical Director

FARGO, N.D. — The medical director for F-M Ambulance has died.

A social media post by the agency says Dr. Heidi Lako-Adamson died Wednesday morning.

A cause of death was not revealed.

They say she was known for her “bright personality and passion for her profession and patient care.”

Dr. Lako-Adamson began her career at F-M Ambulance as a paramedic.

She returned in 2009 to serve as medical director.