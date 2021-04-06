Fire displaces people in Grand Forks apartment building

Grand Forks Fire Crews are fighting a fire off of 36 Ave S. and Cherry. Please stay away from the area. Crews will… Posted by Grand Forks Fire Department on Tuesday, April 6, 2021

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – People are displaced following an apartment complex fire.

Fire crews were sent to the 3000 block of Cherry Street around 12:20 Tuesday afternoon. The Grand Forks Fire Department says firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from the roof.

Officials say the roof and second floor received significant damage and water and smoke damage throughout the home. Crews knocked down the blaze in 30 minutes.

Fire marshals say the cause of the $200,000 in damage fire was careless use of smoking materials.

Those displaced are getting help from The Red Cross. A cat was saved. No one was hurt.