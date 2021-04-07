Vigil at MSUM honors those recently killed in Atlanta shootings

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Eight candles sat side by side at the MSUM Campus Mall Wednesday afternoon; each one representing a person whose life was recently taken during the Atlanta shootings.

“It’s really bothering me and I just feel really angry towards what happened. Look at those innocent victims,” said Dr. Gongjun Shi.

Shi is an NDSU research specialist and volunteer program director at United Chinese Americans Fargo-Moorhead, a local non-profit.

Although he feels safe here, Shi says he worries about Asian Americans, especially elders and women, in other parts of the country.

“For some of my friends, their parents visiting here. They just reduce the frequency to walk outside,” he explained.

Puja Sharma-Husmann with MSUM’s Office of Diversity & Inclusion says everyone, whether it be on campus or not, should feel like they belong in their community.

“Asians are welcome. Everyone are welcome. Asian-Pacific Islanders are one of the reasons why America is so great. Our immigrants are one of the reasons why America is great. Our BIPOC community is the reason why America is great,” she said.

Those with MSUM say they have not seen an increase in Asian American hate on campus.

“We will work together to make this land more beautiful, peaceful, and really just liberty and justice for all of us,” Shi said.

Stickers promoting a white supremacist organization were recently found at several MSUM campus buildings.

University officials say to report any bias-related incidents to the Bias Incident Response Team.