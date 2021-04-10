North Dakotans Cleans Up the Iwen Trails

Volunteers from the community gather together to help out with cleaning up the bike trails

FARGO, N.D. — After a windy winter, North Dakotans are putting on gloves and boots to clean up a local park!

F-M Trailbuilders, a non-profit responsible for building the Iwen trails is calling for action.

Children and adults volunteering throughout the morning by splitting up into groups.

Some headed to the trails of Iwen North, South, and the Forum Tower Loop.

“My goal is 10 or 15 people to show up and we have more than that and if we get 10 or 15 bags of garbage-filled up that’ll be great. So, we’re just asking for a couple of hours of time to pick up the garbage and clean up our park,” F-M Trailbuilders Volunteer Tim Krieg said.

At the end of the clean-up, F-M Builders tallied that all 20 volunteers collected a total of 46 bags of trash.

You can find a list of all the bike trails on their Facebook page.