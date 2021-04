Xcel Energy Power Outage Impacts Nearly 400 Customers in South Fargo

FARGO, N.D. — Around 400 customers of Xcel Energy lost power around 7 Sunday evening.

It’s impacting an area around 13th Avenue and 42nd Street South.

We are waiting to hear back from Xcel about what caused the outage.

Crews expect to have power restored by 11 p.m Sunday.