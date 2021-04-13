Essentia Health & Sanford Health share how J&J vaccine pause impacts ND & MN

"The incidents out of 6.8 million doses only have six reported cases. Again, it's exceedingly rare and how to even know if the two are related."

NORTH DAKOTA & MINNESOTA (KVRR) – As the FDA and CDC pause the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, local health care facilities are following their guidance.

“The incidents out of 6.8 million doses only have six reported cases. Again, it’s exceedingly rare and how to even know if the two are related,” Essentia Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Richard Vetter said.

Essentia Health and Sanford Health following the federal government’s lead by pausing the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. They do not need another shot.

“No, they do not have to be revaccinated. Yes, we still think the vaccine is very effective and they do not need to get revaccinated,” Sanford Health Fargo Vice President and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Doug Griffin said.

Doctor Doug Griffin with Sanford Health says anyone who is vaccinated with the Johnson and Johnson dose should watch out for any symptoms.

“Like the CDC says, people who are in the first three weeks after the vaccine and if they’re experiencing unusual headache, leg pain, shortness of breath, you should see a health care provider,” Dr. Griffin said.

The pause forcing Essentia Health to reschedule appointments in their Brainerd Lakes region, where Johnson and Johnson make up most of its vaccines.

Dr. Vetter says the other vaccines are safe to use while J&J is being investigated.

“The biology that we used to create or has been used to create the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines is different than what was used to create the Johnson and Johnson or the AstraZeneca,” Dr. Vetter said.