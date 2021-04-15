Man Accused of Assaulting Menard’s Worker Over Masks, Hits Officer With Hammer

HUTCHINSON, Minn. — A man accused of assaulting a Menard’s employee in Hutchinson, Minnesota on Wednesday, also drags an officer and hits him in the head with a hammer.

Police say the 61-year-old suspect hit the Menard’s worker with some lumber after a mask dispute.

Police responded and a “slow speed pursuit” began near the Hutchinson Mall.

The man stopped and while the officer was talking to him through the window, he got trapped and the man drove off.

Police say he also hit the officer in the head with a hammer.

The officer was taken to the hospital and was last reported to be in stable condition.

The suspect, a Hutchinson man, was arrested at the scene.