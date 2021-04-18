New Moorhead pub now open for business

Murphy's Pub opened quietly a few weeks ago after the pandemic forced a later start date

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — The pandemic has been tough on businesses over the past year, especially bars and restaurants.

One of the employee’s of a new Moorhead pub says opening now under the restrictions is just the new normal.

Bartender and server Baylee Engquist says, “It’s been months and months in the making but it really paid off.”

You may have noticed new life at the former O’Leary’s in Moorhead off of I-94.

“Everyone that has come in has said that they love the space,” says Engquist.

The old green and white neon sign now replaced with letters of black and orange.

She adds, “They love the vibe of it so it’s been a long time but the work has been totally worth it.”

The pandemic forced the owners of Murphy’s Pub to push back the opening date from last fall to this spring.

“Kind of just turned into our new normal.” Baylee Engquist says the new space has made it easy for them to follow Minnesota’s requirements for bars and restaurants.

“The limited capacity, the 11 p.m. shutdown, masks, the whole nine yards. It’s just what we’re used to now and we’re ready for the change when it comes,” says Engquist.

Currently, they do not offer food to go but Engquist says it’s something they plan to ease into and the same goes for the menu.

Right now, they are keeping their focus on pizza and appetizers.

Engquist says, “All of our pizzas are made fresh right then and there. None of them are frozen. We make the dough handmade; it’s all fresh so that’s been a big seller for us which we’re really excited about. Lots of really cool things: jalapeno poppers mac & cheese bites.”

Soon, the pub will expand the menu by adding burgers and sandwiches.

Murphy’s Pub owners Marissa West and Cody Parr also own Legends Sports Bar and Grill in Moorhead and Legends at Rose Creek that will open in the coming weeks.