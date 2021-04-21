Golden Drive Gathers food for students

WEST FARGO & FARGO, N.D. — The Golden Drive is helping out students from West Fargo and Fargo schools with food bags.

“With school getting out soon, many children rely on the meals from schools. Their breakfast, their lunch. We’re trying to, with the great community trying to do what we can to help,” Golden Drive Homeless Kids Founder Sue Baron said.

Golden Drive is back at it again with a food fundraiser. As students from West Fargo and Fargo schools are inching closer to summer vacation, the non-profit is helping any student in need stay fed with food bags.

“We’re going to have hundreds of to be given out to help the kids. So we’re very blessed and very fortunate,” Baron said.

People have donated many things across the table to the Golden Drive, such as Mac and Cheese and granola bars, but the list goes on and on for the foods being donated.

Baron says anyone can still donate items to the West Fargo Fire Department.

“You can drop off non-perishables right now for this event here the food bags until this Friday, 7:30 to 4:00. The door is open. You can just bring in the non-perishables,” Baron explained.

She says these food bags will help out children in need to get through these tough times.

“They were struggling so much before, you know our homeless kids and Covid has made it harder, so we try to do the best we can,” Baron said.

Baron says this donation wouldn’t be successful without the help from the West Fargo Firefighters, the schools and the community.