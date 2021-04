New York Mills Student Visit the KVRR Weather Center Virtually

Some young budding Meteorologist got to ask questions of our own chief.

Kindergarteners from Mr. Krebs’ class in New York Mills, Zoomed into the KVRR Weather Center to get a virtual tour and talk with Chief Meteorologist Rob Kupec. Besides the tour, the kids asked lots of questions about clouds, learned about weather balloons and how the sun helps make weather on the earth. Then Rob read them the book Hey Water.