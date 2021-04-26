Anti-Hate Buttons Handed Out at NDSU

The pins are part of the university's larger "no-hate" campaign.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — North Dakota State University is handing out pins with messages against hate on campus.

NDSU’s communications manager says the university is putting a stop to hate on campus. The Staff Senate is the group responsible for making the pins promoting anti-hate and inclusion.

They say the pins will help students identify allies on campus.

“If you see someone wearing one of these pins you know they’re going to be there for you and you would hope the same thing will happen in return if there is ever a time where you would need a friend or an ally,” NDSU Communications Manager Fred Hudson said.

Hudson says this is the last week of handing out pins, but he says the university plans on doing more campaigns in the future.