Norsk Hostfest Called Off For A Second Straight Year Due To Pandemic

MINOT, N.D. — (AP) The coronavirus pandemic has taken down one of North Dakota’s most popular festivals for a second straight year.

The Norsk Hostfest in Minot bills itself as the largest Scandinavian festival in North America.

Event officials cited concerns about COVID-19 hurting the tour business and travel, as well as whether participants would be willing to gather in large groups.

Before last year’s cancellation, the four-day event had taken place in late summer in Minot for 42 straight years.

It had attracted about 60,000 visitors annually and more than 100 vendors from around the world.

The Minot Daily News reports that festival officials are making plans to bring the event back in 2022