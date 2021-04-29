Moorhead travel agency says demand for travel is rapidly picking up

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Those with a local travel agency say demand for travel is picking up quickly.

Tod Ganje with Travel Incorporated in Moorhead says flights are already filling up into next year.

With vaccinated Americans potentially allowed back in Europe soon, Ganje says river cruises are in high demand.

He also says people who are vaccinated against COVID-19 will likely be allowed back into more countries sooner than others.

“It might relieve some of those test requirements that you have when you do come into some of the countries. So not a lot is really exactly set with that, but the trend seems to be that vaccinations is going to be the way to get you to travel a lot faster when you are leaving the country,” Ganje said.

He recommends you check your passport expiration sooner than later as renewals could take up to 12 weeks.