Worker Shortage Has North Dakota Ending Some Unemployment Assistance

BISMARCK, N.D. — North Dakota is ending its participation in the federal government’s pandemic unemployment assistance programs.

It is effective June 19.

Gov. Doug Burgum says it is to help address the ongoing workforce shortage across the state.

North Dakota has the highest number of online job openings since July 2015 at more than 16,000.

More than 8,300 individuals are claiming unemployment benefits under the four programs North Dakota is terminating.

To date, those four programs have paid out over $700 million in unemployment benefits, though 29% of federal program claimants live out of state.

Bryan Klipfel, executive director of Job Service North Dakota, says “re-employment is the best recovery plan” for the state’s economic health.

To learn more about local job openings, contact the nine workforce centers through the state at www.jobsnd.com.