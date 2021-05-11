Daniel O’Donnell and “Price is Right Live” Headed to Fargo Theatre

FARGO, N.D. — Christmas is coming early for fans of Daniel O’Donnell.

The so-called Irish heartthrob is bringing his “Christmas and More” show to Fargo Theatre on Sunday, November 21.

O’Donnell will sing many hits and favorites in the first half then the stage will be transformed into a Yuletide setting for Christmas tunes.

Tickets cost $55 to $75 and go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at jadepresents.com.

If fun and games are more your style, you can catch “The Price is Right Live”.

The interactive stage show gives people the chance to “Come On Down” and play classic games made famous by the iconic network television show, The Price is Right.

You can win cash and prizes!

There will be two shows at Fargo Theatre on Friday, October 1 at 3 and 8.

Tickets are $49 and also go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at jadepresents.com.