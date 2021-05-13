LIVE: Year of the Road Trip

If you want road adventure and wide-open spaces, you've come to the right place.

You’re probably itching to get out and enjoy the great wide wonderful region this weekend, but then again, so are thousands upon thousands of strangers in the tri-state area.

And most of them may be headed for our lovely lakes country for fishing opener in Minnesota.

If you’re looking to avoid the crowds, you’ve come to the right place, since North Dakota tourism has you covered.

They’re predicting 2021 will be the Year of the Road Trip, and there’s no better place than the Roughrider state for you and your ride to hit the road.

North Dakota Tourism and Marketing Director Sara Otte Coleman joined the Morning Show’s Emily Welker to talk live via Zoom about the new road trip guide to North Dakota that’s coming out, the new monthly feature that highlights the state’s road trip of the month, and the road trip playlist curated by tourism officials to bring you the sounds of the state from the safety of your car.