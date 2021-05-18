Fargo Cass Public Health offers rapid HIV testing

The tests are free and confidential.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo Cass Public Health is helping people know their status when it comes to HIV.

To coincide with HIV Vaccine Awareness Day people can head over to the Harm Reduction Centers for free rapid testing. The tests are confidential and are offered to the public two days out of the week at the center or five days a week at the clinic.

The treatment is paid for by the state health department.

“The importance is so that you can get treatment right away. The sooner you know your status and get treatment the better your outcome is going to be,” Fargo Cass Public Health Substance Abuse Prevention Coordinator Robyn Litke Sall said.

Fargo Cass Public Health will also be offering free Hepatitis C testing as well.