Michigan Man Pleads Guilty In Crash That Killed Alexandria Man In Fargo

FARGO, N.D. — A Calumet, Michigan man arrested for vehicular manslaughter in a collision that killed an Alexandria man in Fargo last September changes his plea to guilty.

The move avoided a trial for David Torgerson and the judge sentenced him to six years in prison followed by two years of probation.

He was given credit for nearly 8 months of time served.

Police say Torgerson hit 39-year-old Peter McKenney who was walking in the one thousand block of 42nd Street South.

Shanyell Headswift was originally identified as the driver.

She pleaded guilty in January to hindering law enforcement and was given one year of probation.