Update: West Fargo police officer dies after medical emergency

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – A West Fargo Police Officer has died while on duty after suffering a medical emergency at the police department’s headquarters.

Police Chief Denis Otterness says the officer’s name is being withheld until family members are notified.

Otterness says the officer died after being taken by ambulance to a hospital. Details about the medical emergency were not disclosed.

For the time being, calls for police service in West Fargo are being handled by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.