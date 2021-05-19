Update: Gustafson died from heart attack, suffered from severe coronary artery disease

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – West Fargo police say Lt. Adam Gustafson suffered from severe coronary artery disease and a major arterial blockage, causing a sudden fatal heart attack.

Gustafson died Tuesday while on duty at West Fargo Police Headquarters.

Police say the cause of death was determined by the Cass County coroner’s office.

Gustafson was a member of the department for more than 10 years. He was most recently promoted to lieutenant, serving in the Patrol Division, since 2018.

A memorial is set up in the Grand Foyer of West Fargo City Hall (800 Fourth Ave. E., Suite # 1). The lobby is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Funeral arrangements are pending.