West Fargo officer who died on duty ‘made a lasting impact’ on department

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – West Fargo Police say the officer who died from a medical emergency while on duty at police department headquarters Tuesday was Lt. Adam Gustafson.

Gustafson was a member of the department for more than 10 years. He was most recently promoted to lieutenant, serving in the Patrol Division, since 2018.

“Lieutenant Gustafson will be remembered for his contagious smile and laughter, along with his dedication, teamwork and service to the City of West Fargo,” said Chief of Police Denis Otterness. “Lieutenant Gustafson has made a lasting impact within our department and he will never be forgotten.”

A memorial honoring Gustafson has been set up in the public lobby of the West Fargo City Hall.

The West Fargo Police Dept. is being temporarily assisted with calls for service by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Fargo Police Dept. and the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Details about a memorial service will be announced at a later date.