How to Talk to Your Teen About Mental Health

Local therapists gave tips on helping parents get the discussion started

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – It’s Mental Health Action Day and talking to your teenager about their well being can be difficult.

“I think just parents making it known in a way that connects with their child that I’m here to talk,” said Sara Vedvei.

The goal of mental health action day is to encourage people to not just be aware of mental health issues, but also to take action.

Recent studies found suicide is the number 2 killer of teens.

Mental health specialists are giving parents advice on how to talk to their children.

“It doesn’t necessarily have to be like a big sit down like hey let’s sit down and talk about mental health today you know i think those conversations are happening or can happen all the time in little ways,” stated Sara Vedvei.

“You know parents making it known to their children that i am open to having these conversions,” Sara Vedvei said.

Empowered with the right tips, parents can start by helping their teens at home by engaging and listening to them.

“Teenagers are dealing with a lot in their lives and every generation is different so to take time and really listen to our kids,” said Anish Srivastava.

Another tip is to teach your kids kindness and how to show it to others.

“Help reduce the pressures of anxiety and insecurities kids have ,” mentioned Anish Srivastava.

Becoming a strong ally and engaging in activities they love.

“The child understands that you are an ally and the best way to demonstrate that is by actions,” stated Anish Srivastava .

“Whatever that activity is its something where you can bring some commonality and spend some time with them,”

And also Implementing an open-door policy with your teen to discuss anything and everything.

“There is always an open channel for communication,” Anish Srivastava said.