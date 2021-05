Pet Connection: Meet Margie

Margie Loves People And Wants A Home With Lots Of Hugs

We’ve got a live one joining us from the northern valley.

We’re gonna meet Margie from Journey Home Animal Rescue in Grand Forks. Apologies for calling her Maggie.

Plus, our buddy Daxton is still available from last week.