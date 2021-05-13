Pet Connection: Meet Daxton

He's got us on a sugar high.

For a dog as sweet as his breed look no further than Daxton the chocolate lab.

He’s high energy, affectionate, always up for a game, and just as goofy as his breed’s reputation would have it.

He’s also very well behaved, gets along well with other dogs, kennel trained, and getting over Parvovirus like a champ.

Labs are bred to be water dogs, which means you can probably burn off some calories yourself with this chocolate lab between all the lake time and play time he’ll be happy to give you.

Check out his profile at 4 Luv of Dog rescue here for more adoption information: