South Fargo Dairy Queen drive-thru opens following strip mall fire

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The drive-thru at a Dairy Queen in South Fargo is once again open to the public.

The location has been closed for more than a week after a fire partially destroyed the Southpointe Business Park mall.

The DQ lobby is still closed but the drive-thru has been up and running since 10 o’clock Thursday morning.

The location’s 15 employees had been relocated to various Dairy Queens after the fire, but say they’re happy to be back.

The customers are no different.

“This area of Fargo; this is their Dairy Queen. They’ve been stopping in, they’ve been calling and saying, ‘When is my Dairy Queen going to be open again?’ They’re very possessive of their store. They want to come back to their store and get their treats,” said Chief Operations Officer Camille Etter.

For now, just the drive-thru will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day.