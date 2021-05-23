Police in Grand Forks Continue To Warn of Scams As Calls Keep Coming In

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Police in Grand Forks are pleading with people to not give out banking or personal information to anyone that is unknown to you.

The department continues to take numerous reports daily of people falling victim to scams.

They recommend that you not send cash in the mail or by other services.

They say legitimate businesses will not ask you to purchase gift cards to pay them.

They also say legitimate lotteries or giveaways do not require you to pay them before you receive “free” gifts.