Fargo Police Release Name of Club Shooting Victim

FARGO, N.D. — Fargo Police identify the victim of a shooting outside the Africa International Restaurant and Nightclub as 28-year-old Dominque McNair, who had no permanent address.

McNair was an employee of the establishment.

He was shot early Sunday morning outside of the club.

The police department put out the following press release:

Fargo Police investigators are still actively working the homicide that occurred yesterday, Sunday, May 23 in the parking lot of the Africa Restaurant and Nightclub. They have been, and continue to conduct interviews, review video, and conduct other investigative means to identify anyone involved in this incident. The victim has been identified as Dominque Dewayne McNair, 28 years old, with no permanent address. Mr. McNair was an employee of the Africa Restaurant and Nightclub.

A local media outlet is reporting information provided to them by a neighbor that two vehicles, a silver and red vehicle were seen leaving the parking lot. We do know there were several vehicles and persons seen leaving the parking lot at the time of the incident, however the vehicles mentioned in the news report have not been identified as suspect vehicles.

At this time, we do not have any new, verified, and actionable information to provide the community. Once we do, that information will be shared with the media and public. Until then, any information that is shared by the media or public, which is not verified by the police department, may be considered compromising to the investigation.

The person or people involved in this shooting showed an obvious disregard for public safety, and until they are in custody, there is a risk to the public. The department’s priority is the safety of the community, and will continue to diligently investigate this incident.