I-94 open again after semi crash near Rothsay

ROTHSAY, Minn. (KVRR) The Minnesota State Patrol closed westbound I-94 for several hours Friday morning after a semi rolled over near Rothsay.

Sgt. Jesse Grabow says there were no injuries.

Traffic was being detoured at exit 38. The crash is being in investigated.