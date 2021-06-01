Charges dropped against man who threw boy off waterslide

HASTINGS, Minn. – Charges have been dropped against a 20-year-old Maple Grove, Minn. man who severely injured a young boy after throwing him off a waterslide.

Prosecutors say it’s unlikely the man will ever be found competent to stand trial.

Dakota County Attorney Kathryn Keena filed the motion last month to dismiss the charge of third-degree assault against Roman Alexander Adams, who has been diagnosed with what his attorney describes as “severe autism.”

Adams was arrested in July of 2018 after witnesses said he picked up the 8-year-old victim and threw him off the top of a water slide at the Apple Valley Aquatic Center as they waited in line.

The boy suffered a badly broken leg and other injuries in the 30-foot fall onto concrete.