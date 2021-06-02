Fugitive with ties to Detroit Lakes sought, last seen in California

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) – The Minnesota Department of Corrections is requesting the public’s help in locating fugitive Robert Thomas Baca, who was last seen in California.

Baca was released from a Minnesota prison in Oct. 2020. His supervision was transferred to the California Department of Corrections in San Bernardino where he has family.

On May 11, Baca was released from the Southwest Regional Detention Center in Murrieta, California where he was being questioned on new charges, and was instructed to report to his California agent’s office the next day. He did not show up.

Baca’s last known residence was in Ontario, California. Baca has ties to family members in Ontario, California and Hastings, Nebraska, and to the Detroit Lakes, Minnesota area.

Baca has a criminal history that includes Failure to Register as a Predatory Offender, Criminal Sexual Conduct in the 2nd Degree, Escape from Custody, Motor Vehicle Theft, and Receiving Stolen Property.

Baca is a 55-year-old white male, who is 5 foot 8 inches tall and weighs approximately 185 lbs. He has gray hair (possibly shaved) and has hazel eyes and fair skin.