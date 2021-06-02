Groundbreaking for new Moorhead High School

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — Moorhead Area Public Schools is breaking ground on a new high school.

The construction project is taking place on the current property of the high school. The new high school will be built in two phases over four years. The first phase is expected to be completed by 2023. The second phase by 2025. The building will contain classrooms, a gym, a theater and a pool.

Funding for the project comes from the bond referendum that was passed in November 2019.

“We’re excited because this will now be a tangible thing that the folks when they voted on in 2019, will see progress now once we get going here. It looks like based on our parking lot getting chewed up a little bit that we’re getting that thing underway, so this is extremely exciting for us,” Superintendent Dr. Brandon Lunak said.

