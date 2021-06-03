Pet Connection: Meet Bailey

It's a big Pet Connection this week, our biggest yet.

It’s a big job to build a new animal rescue.

This one is bigger than most.

Especially because the animals they rescue are the biggest we’ve had on the Morning Show so far.

Bailey the palomino is our Pet Connection star of the week, from Happy Acres Rescue in Lakota, ND.

Rescue founder Lesa Kadlec-Haase says Bailey is the absolute best of the bunch when it comes to welcoming people to the rescue.

She’s by far their most outgoing and sociable horse, and while she’s not ready to be ridden yet, Kadlec-Haase is working with her and thinks she may be ready sometime later this year.

Only some of the horses are ready to carry a rider, but there are about 19 other adoptable horses at Happy Acres right now.

For more information, check out their Facebook page:

https://www.facebook.com/happyacresrescuend.org