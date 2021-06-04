One person dead, another injured in I-94 crash near Sanborn

BARNES COUNTY, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) – One person has died in a two-vehicle crash in Barnes County.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says it happened about 12:30 p.m Thursday on I-94 five miles west of Sanborn. The state patrol had put out a warning prior to the crash about the heavy smoke and reduced visibility from the grass fires in that area between mile markers 274-276.

An SUV and a semi were eastbound when the semi slowed for a grass fire. The SUV, attempting to pass the semi, drifted over the center line and sideswiped the rear tires of the semi’s trailer. The SUV then lost control, entered the median, and overturned, ending up in the westbound lanes of the interstate.

The 24-year old SUV driver wasn’t wearing a seat belt, was ejected, and fatally injured. A passenger in the SUV, a 62-year-old man was injured. He was treated and later released. He was wearing a seat belt. Both are from Jamestown.

The semi driver was not injured. Their names have not been released. The crash is under investigation.

Grass fires between mm 274-276 on I-94. Heavy smoke and reduced visibility. Slow down as you travel through. Watch for emergency lights and personnel as they work to put