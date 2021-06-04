Trial date set for man accused of vandalizing Moorhead mosque

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – A July trial has been set for a Moorhead man accused of spray painting hate messages at the Moorhead Fargo Islamic Center.

Twenty-two-year-old Benjamin Enderle is charged with felony harassment with bias and felony criminal damage to property. His trial is scheduled to begin July 20 in Clay County District Court in Moorhead.

Court documents say Enderle admitted to police that he was responsible for the vandalism and said “he did it as a joke.”

“Death to Islam” and “Go to Hell” were among the words painted on the building’s exterior.

Enderle was arrested after a Walmart security officer examined store records and found surveillance video of Enderle purchasing red spray paint at the Fargo Walmart on 13th Ave. S.

If convicted, Enderle faces up to 5 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.